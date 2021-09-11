Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stake Raised by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,709 shares during the period. Upland Software accounts for about 2.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 2.09% of Upland Software worth $26,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Upland Software by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

