Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Shares Up 2.1%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. 821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

Separately, Danske upgraded Uponor Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

