Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UBA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.57 million, a PE ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

