US Bancorp DE Buys 1,955 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 249.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

