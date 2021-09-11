US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.05.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

