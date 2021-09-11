US Bancorp DE Has $1.02 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of EnPro Industries worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NPO opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

