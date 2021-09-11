USDJ Trading Up 0.2% This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00180920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,329.05 or 1.00089233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.07178264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00918238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

