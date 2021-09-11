USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.68 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. USDK has a market cap of $28.68 million and $143.65 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00070022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00129125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00180046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.30 or 1.00031620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.53 or 0.07107119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00908413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002981 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

