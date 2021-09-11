Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) versus RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Head to Head Survey

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and RenovaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.78 $10.80 million N/A N/A RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.78% 12.38% 11.37% RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

