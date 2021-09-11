V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in V.F. by 59.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in V.F. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after acquiring an additional 630,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

