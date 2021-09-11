V-ID Market Capitalization Hits $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059632 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162482 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014320 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043627 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.