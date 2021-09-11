Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.55 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $29.55 million and approximately $834,296.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $6.72 or 0.00014811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00515145 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,395,013 coins and its circulating supply is 4,393,369 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

