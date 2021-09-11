Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.