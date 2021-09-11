Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,052,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.11. 129,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.