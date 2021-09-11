Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,955. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

