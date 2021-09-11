Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 471.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $364,391,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $127,348,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,155,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.39 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

