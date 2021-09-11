Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.