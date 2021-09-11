Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $1,386,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,408. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

