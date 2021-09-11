Vanilla Network Market Cap Hits $9.06 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.70 or 0.00030149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $107,036.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00070317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00130352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00182616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,391.09 or 0.99880127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.47 or 0.07117242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.64 or 0.00907988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,063 coins and its circulating supply is 661,249 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

