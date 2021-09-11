VAULT (VAULT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,840.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, VAULT has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $5.08 or 0.00011319 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $2.30 million and $1,840.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00068846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00180486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,928.88 or 1.00164877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.67 or 0.07086548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00925510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,186 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

