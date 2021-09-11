VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, VeChain has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $7.38 billion and $474.64 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000214 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014892 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.