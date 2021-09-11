Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.60 million and $336.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,488.90 or 1.00063917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.68 or 0.00885789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.18 or 0.00438134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00318185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00079348 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005991 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

