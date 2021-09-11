Veles (VLS) Trading Up 85.5% Over Last Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $70,809.14 and $79.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded 85.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.74 or 0.07313592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01394383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00393341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.26 or 0.00553377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00481443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00339504 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,845 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,172 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

