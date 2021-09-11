Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

VNTR opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

