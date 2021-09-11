Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Hits $400.34 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Venus has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $400.34 million and approximately $47.57 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $36.02 or 0.00079765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,151.67 or 0.99983989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00060521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,114,143 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

