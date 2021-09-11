Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

