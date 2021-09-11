VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0576 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $580.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,379.57 or 0.99987526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00079281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002248 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000143 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,135,902 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.