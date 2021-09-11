Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $15.80 or 0.00034798 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and $148.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00163492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043434 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

