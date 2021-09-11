Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 73,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

