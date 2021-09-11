Vertcoin Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and approximately $274,484.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.74 or 0.07313592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01394383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00393341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.26 or 0.00553377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00481443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00339504 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,740,122 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

