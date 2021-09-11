VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,906.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $68.64 million and $14,906.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00180709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.50 or 1.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.30 or 0.00954788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.69 or 0.07071856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,223,857 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.