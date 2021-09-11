Vetri Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Vetri has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $3,759.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vetri Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

