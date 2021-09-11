VIBE Trading 45.2% Lower Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $3,647.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00163489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.00740033 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars.

