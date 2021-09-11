Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 12,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 48,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.