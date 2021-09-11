Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,903 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 88.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 25,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.75 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

