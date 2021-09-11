Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $240,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $312,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $607.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

