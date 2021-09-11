Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

HYFM opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -352.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

