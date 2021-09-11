Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,002 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 31.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 38.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Premier by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 334,296 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

