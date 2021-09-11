Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,882 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $52.81 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -352.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.