Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $241,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,274,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $349,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

