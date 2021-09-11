Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.