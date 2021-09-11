Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.