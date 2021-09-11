Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $500,463. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.