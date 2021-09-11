Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

APPS opened at $61.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

