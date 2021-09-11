Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

