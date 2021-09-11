Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

SNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

NYSE:SNR opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $735.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

