Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,641.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QFIN stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

