Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGS. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,132 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 305,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

