Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $10,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $316,226.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACLS opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

