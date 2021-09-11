Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of REX American Resources worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in REX American Resources by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in REX American Resources by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $480.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

